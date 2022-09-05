The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi and the family of Tyler Jones recently presented the first Tyler Jones Memorial Scholarships to Mollie Ann Cockerham and Faith Imel.
The scholarship is presented to graduating seniors from his alma mater, Hamilton High School, who are pursuing a career in health care. Jones, who was a registered nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo for seven years, passed away in September 2021 at age 27. He served as charge nurse on 4 South, where he made a lasting impression on his patients and coworkers.
Cockerham was inducted into the National Honor Society, Ro Kappa history honor society and Mu Alpha Theta math honor society, as well as the honor societies for art, English, Spanish and science. She played on the school’s basketball, volleyball and slow-pitch and fast-pitch softball teams.
She participated in Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s Crown Club and serves as worship leader at her church. Cockerham will attend the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg and aspires to become a psychiatrist.
Imel was a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Art Honor Society. She played on the school’s softball and volleyball teams for six years. She will attend Itawamba Community College to become a physical therapist assistant.