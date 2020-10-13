HAMILTON – While the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department’s new station is nearing its completion, the department was given a donation Oct. 1 to help with anything it needs.
Brian Atkins of MS Peanut, Tracey Cockerham of Cockerham Insurance, Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, Sen. Chuck Younger and Brad Stevens and other individuals from Community Bank donated $10,300 to Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Oliver.
The fire station was destroyed during the April 2019 tornado.
“It takes events like what you experienced and what Smithville experienced. Anytime there’s a natural disaster, people step up,” Stevens said.
The group originally committed to give $8,000, but the donation increased.
“Some of the most undervalued people are EMR services and volunteers. You could not pay this many people to be on call,” Presley said.
Oliver hoped for doors to be installed this week and for electricity to be installed. He said the fire department is close to moving into the new station.
The fire department has five or six new members, and there’s a need for turnout gear.
The Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department serves approximately 1,400 people in its fire district and averages more than 200 calls per year.