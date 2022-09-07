Purchase Access

HAMILTON – Center Hill Baptist Church welcomed youth group members and families Aug. 31 for lessons about dangers lurking online and through the temptation of trying drugs. Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey and investigator Cherylann Roberson led the discussion.

