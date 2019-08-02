After serving a couple of years as assistant principal at Amory High School, Nick Hathcock transitioned this summer into his lead role at East Amory Elementary as principal. He is grateful for the preparation received while working with AHS Principal Leigh Stanford.
“Mrs. Stanford has been a fantastic mentor and friend during my tenure at AHS. I appreciate everything she has taught me during that stage of my career. I realize that my success was closely connected with her continuous guidance. I believe the most valuable experience that I gained while at AHS to prepare me for this role was to lead by example and to offer support in whatever capacity, so we can continue to be the best we can be. I learned to be a servant leader,” Hathcock said.
The 2004 Amory High School graduate earned bachelor’s and masters degrees in elementary education. His teaching experience has covered fourth through 12th grades during the years, including teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
As EAES principal, he will continue the vision of his predecessors, Kristy Keeton and Brian Jones, which is summarized by the acronym formed by the first letters in the school’s name: Excel in all we do; Achieve goals together; Safety for all students; Try your best every day.
Under Hathcock’s leadership, the school will continue to depend heavily upon its Parent Teacher Organization and other partnerships to continue providing the best education possible for the students.
“I am excited and humbled to be the next principal at East Amory. I have some big shoes to fill and I look forward to that challenge,” he said.