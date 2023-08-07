HATLEY – Hatley Attendance Center begins the new school year with former elementary school principal Misty Kirby returning to the school in the head principal role and Jason Cobb beginning his administrative career as junior high principal.
The two administrators have a common goal to build a family atmosphere at the school.
“We want Hatley to be a place you get to come to work and not a place you have to come to work. We want to build it to the point where when people get up in the morning, they’re excited about coming to work everyday,” he said.
Kirby recognized district superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian’s approach for establishing a family environment throughout the district.
“Being better together is my slogan, and it’s more than just that. It’s a mentality, and we have to embrace it,” she said. “While being an A school accountability-wise is important to me, real A schools do more than just carry a test score.”
In Kirby’s 21-year career in education, all but five of them have been devoted to the Hatley Attendance Center. She spent the last four years as principal of the Advanced Learning Center and previously served one year at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center.
Cobb is beginning his 22nd year in education. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1997 and from Arkansas State University with his master’s degree in 2021.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to get my feet wet in the administration side. I’m thankful for Mrs. Kirby, Coach O’Brian, my family and everyone who has had a part in helping me get to this point,” he said.
Cobb previously taught at Hatley for four years and spent the last three years at Hamilton. He and Kirby previously worked together at Hatley Elementary School.
“I’m grateful Coach Cobb decided to return to Hatley and be a part of my first year in this position. It’s important to surround yourself with like-minded people with a common vision and mission,” she said.
Kirby also thanked O’Brian for his leadership of the district.
“Our district is so fortunate to have an educator and a man of that caliber leading it” she said.
Kirby also recognized mentoring through former Hatley Attendance Center Principal Van Pearson, which has helped her throughout her career.
“It’s been a blessing for me personally and professionally to be able to come back and utilize all the mentoring and skills,” she said of her new position.
Through the role, she plans on building leadership capacity for both students and teachers at Hatley.
Kirby gave accolades to Cobb, high school principal Seth Lee and elementary school principal Dr. Kelly Williams for their leadership on campus, recognizing the need for teamwork throughout the entire campus.
“Hatley has got a tradition of excellence, and I want to see that through,” Kirby said. “We want to keep doing a great job with everything that has provided success while continually improving.”
“One of the things that has been really important since I’ve been here at Hatley is making sure this school represents the community in a way that brings this small town some pride, whether we’re in the classroom learning how to write essays or solve algebraic equations or if we’re out on the football field or performing at a marching contest. I want our students to be proud of being from Hatley,” she added.
