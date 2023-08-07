mcj-2023-08-02-school-hatley-principals

Hatley Attendance Center Principal Misty Kirby and junior high principal Jason Cobb are beginning their first year in the new positions. The two administrators served together earlier in their careers at Hatley Elementary School.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

HATLEY – Hatley Attendance Center begins the new school year with former elementary school principal Misty Kirby returning to the school in the head principal role and Jason Cobb beginning his administrative career as junior high principal.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you