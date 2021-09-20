HATLEY – Because of Hatley High School’s inclusion in a program through the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health in partnership with the University of Kentucky, a couple of Monroe County tractor owners will have more safety assurance while operating their equipment.
Hatley High School agriculture teacher Kaitlynn Mynatt is among nine ag educators from throughout the southeast, Midwest and eastern U.S. in the 2021-2022 educator cohort of the CROPS (Cost-effective Roll Over Protection System) program. It’s federally funded through the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health and aimed to combat tractor rollover fatalities throughout the Appalachian and Mississippi Delta regions.
“For this first year for us to start it, they gave us all the materials and all the metal to make rollover bars for certain model older tractors. The reason I got this was because Hatley’s in a county that generally has lower income so generally smaller farmers and ranchers have smaller older tractors like the Ford 3000 and Ford 4000, and that’s really what we can put those rollover bars on ,” Mynatt said.
According to a press release about the CROPS program, the experiential learning curriculum focuses on agricultural mechanics and safety. Each educator participated in an annual professional development event July 25-27 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The CROPS team trained teachers on the curriculum and the fabrication process for constructing a CROPS.
“They gave us all the materials, metal, new tractor seats and seat belts. The system, once we put it on, has a really high percentage that if it does roll over and you have your seat belt on and that rollover bar is up that you’ll survive if you’re in a rollover accident,” Mynatt said.
Even with Hatley High School going virtual through most of August due to COVID-19 cases, students in her Ag II class have been able to learn basic lessons ahead of hands-on work.
“Students need to know basic math, how to convert fractions and decimals. Then they start reading and getting into blueprints and how to take basic raw materials and read the blueprint and figure out how to build that certain part. Once the part is built, most will have to be precision cut either with a bandsaw or chop saw or torch. We’ll also have to use a drill press to drill certain holes,” she said, adding welding is also involved in the process.
Two local tractor owners are participating in the first year of the program, and a University of Kentucky engineering professor, who is a certified engineer and welding inspector, will use an ultrasound to inspect the rollover bars to make sure they meet specifications.
There are two sophomores, a junior and a senior in the Ag II class working on the rollover bars this school year. Mynatt said a grant provides for all costs for this year’s program, but materials would have to be purchased by tractor owners in years afterwards.
The CROPS program started in 2013 in Kentucky agricultural science education programs. Students in CROPS programs have built more than 150 rollover bars for tractors. The CROPS program has tripled in size to include 10 states, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the press release.