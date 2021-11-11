HATLEY – The board of aldermen addressed plans in the works for a new water tower installation, fire department needs and a proposed property cleanup ordinance during its monthly meeting Nov. 1.
While no action was taken last week for the ongoing water tower project, work with engineers continues.
Hatley Water Department employee Blake Wilson presented plans for a new well to be drilled near the site of the current one and a new water tower to be built, which will increase water storage capacity by approximately 50,000 gallons.
Mayor George King said the new water tower will be approximately 200 feet from the old one, with work hopefully beginning in the next year to a year and a half.
When asked, Wilson said the current well is pumping more than 190,000 gallons per day to serve the customers within the town limits.
“If we added 50 more customers to the system, we’d be maxed out,” King said before the meeting.
The new elevated water tank is set to be built inside the fence by the [estuary] shed. The old one would be left abandoned after being drained and capped off, according to Wilson. According to an estimate, the cost to tear it down is a quarter of a million dollars.
The option to keep the old water tank for extra storage is also being considered, which according to Wilson, would add 50,000 gallons as previously mentioned.
Town officials’ concerns about the new water tower included the quality of water that will come when the new well is drilled. Wilson said, according to several engineers he has conferred with, the results are split about if adding a new well will work or not.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Hazel Jones voiced her skepticism.
“I’m not an engineer but I don’t think it will work,” she said.
Wilson said the only way it will work correctly is if pH and chlorine analyzers are installed.
Aldermen also approved for a new flow meter for the Hatley Volunteer Fire Department to help with the water flow rate when fighting fires.
In another water department-related matter, aldermen approved to purchase new waders and rubber boots for Wilson, who seems to have worn out his others fairly quickly.
In other business, King proposed a nuisance ordinance to curtail unsightly yards and other clutter issues that may be considered an eyesore in the town. Town attorney Jeff Navarro clarified it as a property maintenance code, which entails a big undertaking and is something similar to what the Town of Smithville uses.
King suggested for Navarro to draft a simple cleanup ordinance to fit the town’s needs.
“Smithville, for example, enforces theirs in city court. Someone goes out and writes somebody up and gives them the time to do it and they don’t do it, and they end up enforcing it in city court,” Navarro said.
King’s goal of the ordinance is to keep Hatley “clean and looking right.”