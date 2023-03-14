mcj-2022-12-21-news-hatley-st-jude-donation

The Hatley Attendance Center Beta Club recently raised $450 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Front row, from left, Marleigh Cockrell, Izzy Denton, Angel Christian and Blair Camp. Back row, from left, Bradlee Parish, Jaylen Franks and Sophia Howell.

 COURTESY

HATLEY – The Hatley Attendance Center Beta Club recently hosted a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, raising a total of $450.

