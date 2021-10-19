BLUE MOUNTAIN – Jacob Elijah Carter (Eli), a 2021 graduate from Hatley High School, is among Blue Mountain College’s third freshman honors class and a recipient of the Scholars of Distinction scholarship. The scholarship is awarded competitively to students who display outstanding academic performance, leadership characteristics and integrity.
In 2019, the college established the Presidential and Provost Scholars of Distinction that provides full tuition, room and board to the scholarship recipients. Scholarship sponsors include Cathy and John Shepherd (Presidential), the Robert M. Hearin Foundation (Provost), Lisa and Michael Massengill (Provost) and the Dorothy D. and George H. Ruff Foundation (Provost).
Eli, son of Scott and Michelle Carter, plans to pursue a biology degree while playing baseball at Blue Mountain College. He plans to pursue a career in physical therapy.
As a student at Hatley High School, Eli was a member of the football team, basketball team, baseball team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, National English Honors Society, National Arts Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the ACT Incentive Honors Club.
Eli served as president of his class, Beta Club president, Student Council class representative and captain of the baseball team.
He received the 2021 Wendy’s High School Heisman award and the 2021 FCA Champion of Character of District 1. He was also elected as Most Intellectual by his peers.
In 2020, Eli received recognition as Volunteer of the Year for Encompass Health. He has volunteered in multiple service projects fighting hunger.
He is a leading member of his youth group at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church.
“Blue Mountain in College is honored to welcome these wonderful, gifted students as a part of the BMC Honors College. Their outstanding academic credentials and proven servant leadership skills make them a great fit for BMC, where students are taught within a Biblical worldview. Recognized nationally as one of the fastest growing Christian colleges in the South, BMC remains true to her mission and Christ-centered academic excellence.” said Lynn Gibson, BMC’s vice president of enrollment services.
For more information about the Presidential and Provost Scholars of Distinction, contact Gibson by phone at (662) 685-4771 (Ext. 176) or by email at lgibson@bmc.edu.