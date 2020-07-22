Members of Hatley High School’s Class of 2020 reflected upon their 13 years of memories at school and the experience of graduating in the middle of a pandemic, while looking ahead to their futures during their ceremony on July 13.
Valedictorians Lauren Mitchell and Blake Rowland and salutatorian Stetson Lochala all thanked their family members, teachers and administrators and had encouraging words for their classmates.
“Most teachers and mentors do more than just instruct. They serve us as role models and truly care about us as individuals,” Rowland said. “I cannot thank Hatley’s teachers enough for the guidance and instruction they have given us along this journey.”
Mitchell personally thanked her teachers and coaches who have had an impact on her years at Hatley Attendance Center.
“Without any of you, there would be no one walking across the stage today. Mrs. Horton and Mrs. O, thank you for giving me a love for English and Mrs. Summerford, thank you for teaching me not to procrastinate,” she said. “Thank you to my coaches who put in hours of hard work and sweat after each school day and during your summer breaks to make us the best teams, players and people we could be. Coach George, on the field you pushed us to limits we didn’t know we had, and that made us stronger in every way. Coach Mac, you set an example on the court and, along with the entire coaching staff, taught us to play for the name on the front of our jersey and not the back.”
All three speakers touched on the challenges of graduating during the pandemic.
“We need to recognize how much stronger, more determined this pandemic experience has made each of us and not reflect on any of the negatives,” Lochala said. “The lesson that we should learn from this is that there will be challenges and obstacles in our lives. We can always find ways to overcome these hardships and be victorious.”
Mitchell joked that the Class of 2020 held the record for the longest senior skip day ever and gave her classmates three pieces of advice.
“The first is that life is never as bad as it may seem. Each of us has our own hardships waiting for us in the future, but don’t allow a moment of bad to blur a lifetime of good. The second thing is that life is not fair, but that doesn’t mean we should just give up,” Mitchell said. “As long as you stay stuck in the negatives of life, you will miss out on all the positives that are waiting for you just around the corner. The final thing is don’t miss an opportunity of any kind. Whatever the opportunity is, don’t pass it up because life is too short and too precious to live with regrets.”
Rowland also encouraged his classmates.
“I challenge myself, as well as my other classmates, to push ourselves to be the best we can be,” he said. “Whatever choice we make, my hope is that we will not ever settle for less than the best we can do. God has given each of us a purpose in life and the talents needed to fulfill that purpose. We should all seek to find that purpose and with His help, achieve it to the best of our abilities.”
Hatley’s Class of 2020 had 82 members of its graduating class, which totaled up many awards and scholarships for the class.
The graduation closed out with student body president Nick Washington leading his class in a chant of, “Be proud of who you are, be proud of where you came from,” a motto taught by former football coach Ken Adams, before the graduates tossed their caps in the air.