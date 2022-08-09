HATLEY – With more than a decade of experience in the classroom, Hatley High School’s new principal, Seth Lee, is ready for the next step in his career – administration.
“After serving as a classroom teacher for over 10 years, I felt like I was at a point in my career where I was ready to take on new responsibilities and a new role. I was very excited when the opportunity arose to serve as an administrator at Hatley,” he said.
Lee gives credit to the professional mentors in his life who helped to prepare him for his new responsibilities.
“While I have not served in an official administrative capacity in the past, I have been fortunate enough to work for some wonderful administrators at both Amory and Nettleton,” he said. “Each of my former administrators was gracious enough to take me under his/her wing and begin introducing me to the responsibilities involved in serving as a principal.”
Lee is grateful for the warm welcome he has received at Hatley.
“All of the administrators at Hatley have been so welcoming and supportive as I have been transitioning into my new position,” he said.
Lee shared his vision for the new school year.
“My vision is to work together with the teachers to build strong, positive relationships with our students to support them as they strive to achieve their goals,” he said. “We are blessed with wonderful teachers at Hatley, and I’m so excited to be able to work alongside them each day and to watch them empower our students to do amazing things both inside and outside the classroom.”
