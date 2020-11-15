A Nov. 7 motor vehicle accident in the Central Grove area resulted in the death of a Hatley High School student.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Angel Tackett, 16, was the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry traveling west on Central Grove Road. She died Nov. 13 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo from traumatic brain injury.
The 911 call about the accident came in at 11:07 p.m., and Gurley said the Camry ran off the right side of the road, flipped and hit two trees. There were passengers in the vehicle.
Tackett was a senior at Hatley in the process of graduating early and was already taking college courses, according to her obituary.
Her celebration of life and faith service will be Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors’ Tupelo chapel. Visitation will be Nov. 17 from 4 until 7 p.m. and from noon until service time Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
The service will be streamed live and archived at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Life-streaming.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.