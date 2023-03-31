HATLEY – Hatley High School held its first annual Decision Day for the class of 2023 on Thursday where students, teachers and family members gathered to recognize seniors on their plans for the future.
“We wanted to recognize our seniors for the career paths that they’ve chosen and for the hard work that they’ve put in to make that decision,” Hatley career coach Aime Prewett said. “It’s been a long path this year and there’s been a lot of touring, job shadowing and visiting with industries to try and make up their minds. There was also a lot of parent involvement that went into this, so our main goal was to make sure all of our seniors had a plan once they leave these doors after graduation.”
Hatley students planning to continue their academic careers at Itawamba Community College include Dakota Bashum, Asia Branscomb, Kenny Bryant, Jonathan Browning, Jake Butler, Luke Butler, Haylie Chism, Reese Crook, Sara Davis, Michael Foster, Jaylen Franks, Eric Gafford, Lois Godwin, Joshua Griffin, Tyler Guin, Ashlynn Hadaway, William Hannon, Abigail Harlow, Jaden Haro, Sophia Howell, Aspen Johnson, Jon Bradley Kennedy, Lorionna Lee, Lexi Miller, Emily Moffett, Breanna Odom, Sarah Odom, Bella Oliver, Bradlee Parish, Angel Quintero, Alyssa Robertson, Alexander Robertson, Elizabeth Ross, Lauralee Smith, Alanah Spencer, Ashton Stafford, Katlyn Strickland, Faith Sudduth, Ryleigh Summerford, Weston Sykes, Cloey Tate and Kenlee Wilkinson.
The six students planning to attend Northeast Mississippi Community College include Luke Wilson, Jakob Clemmons, Chloee Ives, Abby Ivy, Greyson Wardlow and Samuel Whitakers.
Seniors Makayla Adams, Carson Baugh, Jennifer Reifers and Malaneah Terry plan to continue their studies with the Moving Youth Forward CNA program, while Annslee Bruce, Destiny Chavis, Brookelynn Edwards, Lynzee Huffman and Chloe Mills plan to study at Vaughn’s Beauty College.
Alivia Dallas and Ivy Betts plan to attend the University of Mississippi, while Gracie Long and Jacob Shierling will attend Mississippi State University. Aiden Mohler plans to attend DeSales University, while Mia Umfress-Leteri will attend the Mississippi University for Women.
Seniors that plan to enter the workforce after graduation include Harley Belue, Jeanetta Briggs, Garrett Brown, Larry Bryant, Brett Card, Destiny Galloway, Luke Hall, Bradley Hudson, Nate Otts, Blake Preissig, Levi Blair, Landon Pannell and Shannon Prestage.
“We’re trying to get our students into these skilled jobs so that they can stand on their own two feet and make a living for their families and not have to struggle in the future,” Prewett said. “This is something that we plan to do every year around this time, and hopefully, we can avoid any future weather events.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.