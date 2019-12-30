HATLEY – Three volunteer fire departments battled a house fire early Monday morning that claimed the life of a female whose name is not being released at this time.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the body will be sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl for an autopsy. He is still gathering information as part of the death investigation.
A call came in to 911 at 1:59 a.m. that the residence at 60318 Hatley-Detroit Road was on fire.
“Hatley [Volunteer Fire Department] was dispatched at 2 and when they arrived, 40 to 50 percent of the house was involved in fire,” said Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker. “They found the victim lying on the floor of the bedroom.”
Tucker said the fire was fully contained at approximately 2:30 a.m. Hatley VFD received mutual aid from Smithville and Splunge volunteer fire departments.
Investigators with the Mississippi Fire Marshal and Monroe County Sheriff’s offices will investigate the cause of the fire.
“Since it was a wood structure, it could take a while to determine what happened,” Tucker said.