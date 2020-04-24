HATLEY – Hatley High School junior Hannah Carson is one of 10 semifinalists selected by the Mississippi State Board of Education to serve as the junior student representative in the 2020-21 school year. One high school junior and one high school senior serve as non-voting members through the program and offer student input about policy decisions impacting Mississippi public schools.
Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton said Carson was very surprised about being a semifinalist and the opportunities it could bring if she is selected.
“She works diligently in her school work and in the Hatley Tiger band, where she is a member of the color guard and rifle line. She has received many academic honors,” Keeton wrote in her recommendation letter.
Carson’s goals are to be the best student representative she can possibly be to benefit the students across the state. She wants to make sure students’ voices are heard and that they can count on her to lead them in a positive direction.
The eligible applicant pool for next school year’s junior representative included 23 students.
Student representatives are responsible for attending monthly Mississippi State Board of Education meetings and any standing committees or subcommittees to which they are assigned. Student representatives are excused from school to attend these meetings as official school business.
Semifinalists will be interviewed and as many as four finalists will be named. The Mississippi State Board of Education will interview the finalists and appoint one rising junior.
Outside of school, Carson is a member of Meadowood Baptist Church, where she serves on the student leadership team and in the praise band and orchestra.