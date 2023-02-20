Hatley Attendance Center students, from left, Lynlee Beth King, Elizabeth Strawbridge, Sarah Odom and Candice Oliver are members of the local chapter of Family Career and Community Leaders of America who raised $688 in the most recent campaign for Make-A-Wish Foundation.
HATLEY – Hatley Attendance Center recently raised $688 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation through a fundraiser in which students purchasing paper stars for the wall display at the school.
Principal Kristy Keeton provided the story behind the fundraising initiative shared by Amie Spearman, local sponsor of Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
"Hatley had a little girl in kindergarten in 2018 who was a Make-A-Wish recipient. She had leukemia, and her wish was to go to Disney World,” Spearman said.
The foundation contacted the school about hosting a fundraiser for the student.
“We did, and we raised over $3,000 in honor in honor of Chloe that year,” Spearman said.
Since that time, FCCLA has adopted Make-A-Wish as one of its community service projects. FCCLA is a national nonprofit career and technical student organization for young men and women in family and consumer sciences education in public and private school in grades 6–12.
Spearman said all funds raised go directly to Make-A-Wish recipients in Mississippi, giving children a wish that will help give them courage and strength to fight through their illnesses and treatments.
“We've had several students at Hatley who have benefited from Make-A-Wish. One received a hunting trip, another a boat, and a couple of others received trips to Disney World. It's a great cause, and I'm so thankful we can help give hope to those children who are going through a hard time,” she said.
