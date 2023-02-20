mcj-2022-12-14-news-hatley-fundraiser

Hatley Attendance Center students, from left, Lynlee Beth King, Elizabeth Strawbridge, Sarah Odom and Candice Oliver are members of the local chapter of Family Career and Community Leaders of America who raised $688 in the most recent campaign for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

 COURTESY

HATLEY – Hatley Attendance Center recently raised $688 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation through a fundraiser in which students purchasing paper stars for the wall display at the school.

Tags

Recommended for you