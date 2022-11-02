mcj-2022-10-19-news-student-advisory-council-davis

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

HATLEY – Hatley High School senior Sara Davis was named to the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council for 2022-23, which includes high school juniors and seniors and first-year college students, who serve two-year terms and give advice about educational policy and opportunities statewide.

