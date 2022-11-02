HATLEY – Hatley High School senior Sara Davis was named to the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council for 2022-23, which includes high school juniors and seniors and first-year college students, who serve two-year terms and give advice about educational policy and opportunities statewide.
“We’ve been given an opportunity to give voice to issues that are important to us,” she said.
The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to State Superintendent of Education Dr. Kim Benton. The students function as liaisons between the Mississippi Department of Education and public school students from across the state, according to a press release from the MDE.
Davis’ primary concerns include adequate funding, dress code policy and support for students with disabilities. She, herself, was recently diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
“Support is easy to get in college but not in high school. I don’t have learning issues but I find it hard to keep up with scheduling and deadlines,” she said.
Davis also has a unique perspective of issues relating to discrimination. Her mother, Ana Maria Davis, is a native of Columbia, South America and teaches Spanish at the Advanced Learning Center.
“My mother struggled with various forms of discrimination. The issues have been worked through but not yet worked out,” she said.
Davis plans to attend Itawamba Community College after she graduates from Hatley.
Her long-term plans include a year’s sabbatical after ICC to spend in her mother’s native country to master Spanish and then to pursue a major in aviation at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Davis shared advice for fellow students in pursuing their education.
“If you see something that piques your interest, go for it,” she said.
Persistence in overcoming challenges is important to Davis.
“I had difficulty with writing a cover letter for my resume but I was able to master it,” she said.
