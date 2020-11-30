HATLEY – Hatley High School senior Eli Carter was recently awarded the Wendy’s Heisman Scholarship. He applied for the scholarship after being nominated by Hatley High School Principal Jamie Edwards.
“He’s an all-around strong character with great leadership skills on and off the field, a great team leader and role model,” Edwards said.
Requirements for candidates to be considered for the scholarship include maintaining at least a B average, participating in at least one eligible sport and being a leader in the community and a role model at school.
Carter is a straight-A student in the classroom and a utility outfielder on Hatley’s baseball team. He also played football from the seventh grade to his junior year but is now concentrating on baseball. Carter is the son of an evangelist and is carrying on his father’s calling ministering to people.
“I like to make everyone feel wanted or needed,” he said.
He’s a Christian leader on campus and seeks to be a resource for answers in the wake of a classmate, Angel Tackett, who passed away from traumatic injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Carter has been accepted to Covenant College, a private Christian liberal arts college in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. He will continue to play baseball for the college while pursuing a biology degree as part of course work leading to pursuing a doctor of physical therapy degree.
Carter gave credit to his older brother who is in his third year of medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and his father who have both been his mentors.
Carter’s guiding principle in his life is drawn from Romans 8:28: “And we know in all things that God works for the good of all who love him and are called according to his purpose.”