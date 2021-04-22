HATLEY – Even though evangelist Scott Carter and his family have weathered figurative storms throughout the years involving health issues, March 31’s EF-1 tornado took a hit on their home, which is across the road from Hatley Attendance Center.
“Ten years ago, I suffered a massive stroke from a brain aneurism. My son had a three-year battle with cancer. We spent a lot of time at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis,” he said, reflecting on the past.
Carter has been a full-time evangelist for the past three years with USA Youth Outreach and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes after stints of coaching and teaching at Hatley, Amory and Tupelo Christian Preparatory School.
“It’s very humbling to see how God has met our every need through His people,” he said.
Carter gives thanks for the help that came following the Hatley tornado.
“The Hatley Volunteer Fire Department and Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were here. People brought trailers to haul away debris, and local churches provided temporary shelter for us. Tony Dill headed up a team to bring food,” he said.
The tornado experience began with weather warning sirens waking him up early that morning.
“The warning on my phone told me that the front was eight minutes away, and it was time to get into our safe place,” he said.
Eight minutes wasn’t enough advanced warning for Carter to get his family up and make their way to the storm shelter across the street, however. They were forced to ride out the first punch of the storm where they were.
“We were on the floor pleading the blood of Jesus. It was like a bomb went off. It only lasted seconds,” he said.
Carter found the front door to the residence was blown out of the frame and their car was sitting sideways in the front yard. He and his family made it to the community storm shelter once the funnel cloud passed. He found out later that it was a good thing that they got out of the house.
“A four-inch rain coming through the damaged roof brought down the ceiling and insulation,” he said.
Through it all, they survived without a scratch.
Carter can testify from his years of teaching, coaching and ministry that everybody deals with adversity at some point in life.
“It’s how we respond to adversity that makes all the difference,” he said.
Carter remains active as an evangelist while he and his family regroup after this latest test of his faith.
“I’m kind of a free agent. I go where God leads me. During the pandemic, God made a way for me to still to travel and preach 65 nights in the last year. He provided opportunities I normally would not have sought out,” he said.
Carter evangelizes in prisons and rehabilitation centers, as well as sports venues now.
“Recovery is a major part of my ministry. Recovery centers are popping out all over, and they’re meeting a huge need,” he said.
Carter has taken the challenges of life’s difficulties to draw closer to God, friends and family despite the rigors of travel for most itinerant speakers.
“We don’t hope in circumstances or situations. Our hope is in God,” he said.
This course correction for Carter has positioned him to do all the things he has dreamed of doing.
“Being God’s hands and feet in the earth requires being ordained through suffering to be fully equipped to minister to needs in today’s society. Our greatest days are ahead,” he said.
Since the storm, Carter has dwelled on the words of a song by Bethel Worship and Jenn Johnson that propel him on in ministry while he picks up the pieces.
“…Your mercy never fails me, all my days, I’ve been held in Your hands; From the moment that I wake up Until I lay my head. You have led me through the fire, in the darkest night – You are close like no other.”