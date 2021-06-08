HATLEY – Hatley’s only contested race Tuesday isn’t over just yet. For the Ward 4 alderman seat, incumbent Sandra Vaughan and Jason Edwards each had 16 votes.
The two candidates will draw straws at 4 p.m. at Town Hall Wednesday to break the tie vote, which will determine who will take the alderman seat.
After Hatley’s new administration is sworn in, the board of aldermen will set a special election for the Ward 2 alderman seat since no one qualified to run in the race.
Candidates in Hatley ran Independent.