Even though Mississippi state law mandates drivers to pull over for emergency vehicles with their lights on, yielding to people using their hazard lights relies more on driver courtesy.
According to Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long, hazard lights are intended for use if a vehicle is broken down on the side of a road.
In Mississippi, use of hazard lights is permissible when driving, and so many people use them during their own emergency situations.
“If you have your hazard lights on, you’re asking for permission for people to pull over. Basically you hope other drivers see it and let you around. It doesn’t give you a right to break any law. It does not give you authority to speed or run a red light,” Long said.
As far as yielding to emergency lights, Sgt. Derrick Beckom of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said drivers can be fined for not yielding to emergency vehicles.
“An ambulance or a fire truck can’t pull you over and cite you, but you could be fined if a highway patrolman or police officers witnesses,” he said. “We want to make sure, as a motorist, you do it safely. You don’t want to hurt yourself and add to an emergency.”
Beckom said officers realize some stretches of roadway don’t have much shoulder space to pull over immediately so he advises drivers to check the rearview and side view mirrors on a regular basis to avoid the surprise of an emergency vehicle.
He added many departments have changed over to LED lights, which are brighter and visible from greater distances.