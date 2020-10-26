ABERDEEN – A Starkville man was dead at the scene of an early morning accident Oct. 25 following a head-on collision.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Marqueze Deonte Lawston, 22, was the passenger in a 2018 Toyota Camry traveling north on Highway 45.
The Camry struck a vehicle traveling southbound on the four-lane head on. Everyone else involved in the accident was transported to area hospitals, and Gurley was unsure of the extent of the injuries.
The accident happened at 12:46 a.m. one mile north of the Highway 15 exit inside the Aberdeen city limits.
An autopsy was requested, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.