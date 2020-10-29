Monroe County Sheriff Deputies were assisting Aberdeen PD with a safety checkpoint on Highway 45 in the north bound lane of traffic near the waterway bridge. At approximately 12:45 p.m., a vehicle came over the bridge and swerved off the roadway into the median to avoid the check point. It entered the roadway again in the southbound lane and headed north toward Aberdeen into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed.
Deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle in hopes of getting it stopped before it collided with oncoming traffic.
The vehicle went through all of the Aberdeen intersections along Hwy 45 still traveling in the wrong lane as the oncoming traffic swerved to avoid the vehicle. In all, the suspect vehicle traveled approximately three miles in the wrong lane of traffic.
Deputies were not able to catch up to the suspect vehicle before it collided with another vehicle traveling south in the southbound lane about a quarter mile past the Highway 25 intersection near Wendy’s.
As a result of the collision, the passenger of the vehicle struck by the suspect vehicle lost his life, and the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the suspect vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies recovered what appeared to be a felony amount of Marijuana from the suspect vehicle.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and will be filing the charges against the suspect driver, Eric William Patton.