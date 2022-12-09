ABERDEEN – People can tap into their giving spirit throughout December by supporting Healing Waters Christian Fellowship’s Coats for Kids drive.
“Last year, we had 57 coats for kids, and most were brand new,” said the Rev. Brenda Harrison of Healing Waters. “Hometown Cleaners is still cleaning them for us for free. They clean them and if there’s a pocket with a little hole, she sews it up.”
Donation boxes are set up at Healing Waters Christian Fellowship, Fountain Grill, The First Bank’s downtown branch, City Hall and Buxton Music Central.
Needed sizes of new and gently used coats range from extra small to 2Xzl. The coats will be given to school-age children.
Harrison said people can also donate funds towards the coat drive through the church’s website, www.healingwaterscf.aog.com and by texting (855) 623-3564 and denoting it’s for Healing Waters’ Coats for Kids. Monetary donations are tax-deductible.
She said all money donated will be used to purchase new coats.
Parents in need of receiving coats for their children can register at the mayor’s office in City Hall.
“They’ll need to give their child’s size and how many people they have in need,” Harrison said. “If your kids need coats, you need to go to the mayor’s office and let them know.”
Coats will be distributed to families on Jan. 2 at City Hall ahead of school starting back for the second semester.
For more information, call (662) 369-4165.
