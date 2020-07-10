This article is part two of a three-part series the Monroe Journal is publishing about the adverse effect neglecting health care due to the pandemic can mean both to individuals and medical facilities serving Monroe County.
When it comes to the business end of health care, health officials agree there’s been no downturn in the economy impacting hospitals and clinics like the coronavirus pandemic.
“I started my career in 1994 and I cannot compare this economically from a health care prospective or any other prospective to any other time in our history. This has been unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of,” said North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Mitchell.
As the COVID-19 pandemic left its mark on the business and industrial community through statewide orders, health care facilities were not immune to its fall out either.
Even before the virus posed a threat to the nation, rural hospitals throughout the United States faced funding difficulties.
“Rural hospitals are in place for the local community and without the support of the local community, we don’t exist,” said Monroe Regional Hospital CEO Chris Chandler. “We consider ourselves as family members of the community. Without the people, we don’t have a service to provide.”
“Hospitals and clinics need people to survive. We are here for our communities – all hospitals, but especially your rural hospitals in today’s market,” Mitchell said. “We have to have our patients trust us and we have to be able to provide great care to them to be able to sustain our business and provide health care in our community.”
Fear factor
A big factor playing into people being hesitant to seek medical care is fear of being exposed to coronavirus at a health facility. However, clinics and hospitals enacted safety measures such as temperature checks upon entry, adding another layer to methods of safety practices.
“Health care, especially in our clinics, is as safe as anywhere people go. We have people who are on top of infection control practices, and you don’t always get that going to grocery stores and fast food restaurants. We’re probably a safer option in the community to go than anywhere,” Chandler said.
He added Monroe Regional Hospital’s Assisted Living facility hasn’t faced any positive COVID-19 cases.
“I think fear is a big piece of it. I think the more we can communicate that we are striving as we always have to keep our patients safe, and that’s always at the top of our priorities. We have been trained on how to do that, and there are guidelines and expectations we follow in all of our hospitals. The more we can get that out to the community, the more comfortable they will feel,” Mitchell said.
Initially, Access Family Health Service patients were asked to call ahead, and providers met them at their vehicles or they drove through the ambulance bay to be seen by staff. Access staff also took prescriptions to patients’ vehicles.
“We’ve gotten away from that and are doing more in-person visits. We’re still doing telehealth but we’re not doing as much as we did initially. We do have an app where people can do their paperwork and pay online, so that helps not having to shuffle as much paperwork,” said Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford. “There’s still a debate about how much COVID is spread by surface contact, and we’re still trying to eliminate how much handling of paper we do.”
Running the numbers
North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s emergency services faced a steady decline in the number of patients seen. Summertime is generally a slower season, and Gilmore treats an average of 50 to 60 patients per day this time of year.
“At the peak of the COVID outbreak, we were seeing anywhere from 25 to 28 patients at most per day. On a Sunday, which is usually our busiest day, we’d see 30. That was an immediate decline when it first started,” Mitchell said. “Since the peak and the curve has flattened, we have seen a slow pickup in our emergency department. We’re back up to 40 patients per day.”
Mitchell said on the in-patient side, which takes in several patients from the emergency side, there was a significant decline in the first two weeks, with numbers decreasing from 15 to 20 patients on the med surge floor to nine or 10 patients at the slowest point.
Now that surgeries have resumed and the curve has flattened, the numbers are increasing.
Since elective surgeries were allowed to resume throughout Mississippi, there has been a scheduling backlog. Chandler said several of Monroe Regional Hospital’s surgeons are working extra days to compensate for the loss.
Dr. Kevin Hayes, who works emergency services at Monroe Regional Hospital, said people wishing to move forward with some unnecessary elective procedures such as plastic surgery should exercise caution.
“I would wait until at least after the fall and give us an opportunity to come out with a vaccine,” he said.
For NMMC Gilmore-Amory, there were 26 employees furloughed, and 12 have returned.
“The total affected by the furlough in FTE [full-time equivalent] reductions was 47 overall. Including the return from furlough and increasing people back to their normal hours has been 21 or those 47,” Mitchell said.
Chandler said during the pandemic’s peak, approximately 30 percent of Monroe Regional Hospital’s employees were furloughed, and the vast majority are now back to work.
“Our staff has always been extremely resilient to challenge. They’ve just done very well at sacrificing for the greater good of health care for the community. Most of our reduction of hours were voluntary. We had people realize the need and for some of them, it was an opportunity to be at home with their families.
“Operating a hospital in rural America is a financial challenge in general. As we saw COVID come along and revenues dropped significantly, there was a lot of fear among administration and our ownership and how we could overcome that. One thing that helped us weather the storm was our employees stepped up to the plate and volunteered to take off,” Chandler said.
Mitchell offered her appreciation of the outpouring of public support of the medical community.
“From day one, they have donated masks, gloves, n95s, food, snacks. Anything the community could’ve done to support us locally, I feel like they have done and are continuing to do. I think the biggest thing now is not put your health care on hold,” Mitchell said. “In rural communities, your family is our family. I think that support is most important.
At Monroe Regional Hospital, outpatient and inpatient volume decreased by 50 or 60 percent, especially in April and early May.
“At this point in June, our outpatient numbers are somewhat normalizing,” Chandler said. “A lot of it is COVID fear-related. We’re not seeing our normal number of patients for chronic conditions. Some of our patients are beginning to come back.”
Virtual versus face-to-face
As online learning was valuable to students during school shutdowns forced by the pandemic, it didn’t compare to in-class instruction. The same premise applies to telehealth versus in-person visits with providers.
“One of the purposes of telehealth is to be able to continue treatment that’s already been established, maybe refilling of medicines or just general check-ups for an already established diagnosis. Where telehealth becomes a weak point is in establishing objective changes in a patient’s condition,” Chandler said.
Sumerford urges people who may have not lived the healthiest lifestyles through the pandemic to not be ashamed of seeking face-to-face care.
“I think sometimes we use COVID as an excuse and they’re fearful of something they have that they really don’t want to know. If you’ve been at home quarantined, eating all the wrong things and not exercising, the last place you want to go is to your primary care provider and be held accountable, but there could be a much greater risk than COVID exposure.
“I would hope my care provider would set goals and say, ‘You’ve gained 10 pounds, and your diabetes is this. What do you think a realistic goal for you would be when you come back in a month?,’” Sumerford said.
She said people without access to gyms can still take advantage of local trails and walking tracks, biking and paddling to get exercise.
Whether it’s preventative care or urgent care, the health care community stresses for people to not neglect their well-being.
“I encourage people to not put off their care, especially if they feel like any other time they’d be present to your emergency department for something. Time is of the essence if you think you’re having a stroke. Time is of the essence if you think you’re having a heart attack. Those are the things we need to make sure our patients understand. We’re still here and we’re still here to take care of you. Things may look different when you come in the door, but the care is still the same,” Mitchell said.