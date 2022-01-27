AMORY – Free community testing for COVID-19 is conducted Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon at the Monroe County Health Department, located at 1300 Hwy. 25 S in Amory.

Both rapid and PCR tests are available, and no insurance or identification is required.

To register for the free test, visit https://covidschedule.umc.edu/selectlocation.

