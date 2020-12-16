As the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased in recent weeks, health care officials are still stressing the same plea for people to wear masks and practice proper social distancing. The current wave of the virus is posing a higher level of stress for medical personnel compared to the spring when the pandemic struck.
Monroe Regional Hospital Chief Executive Officer Chris Chandler said the most challenging situation at hand has been keeping staff members healthy.
“This wave of COVID, compared to the first wave, has been more significant. It’s a challenge to staff the hospital,” he said. “I think people have been lulled to sleep. We’ve heard so much about COVID that it’s becoming so normal that I think people have let their guard down.”
He added last week that medical officials are witnessing the onslaught of positive cases linked to Thanksgiving time.
“The superpowers that exist right now exist in the hands of the community. Those are really masking appropriately, social distancing and washing your hands. Even though that sounds like a message that’s been around for a really long time, it’s the key message,” said Dr. Jeremy Blanchard, chief medical officer for North Mississippi Health Services. “It’s a big deal right now when people choose not to mask because they put so many people at risk.”
As with the spring, use of personal protective equipment, masks and sanitation are regular practices to help keep people safe at medical facilities.
“We have noted a market increase in employees in the community getting infected,” Blanchard said. “We’re having a real challenge with the prevalence of the virus and people dropping their guard as patients or as employees or as community members with people they really care about. There’s nobody tougher than a grandparent trying to social distance from their grandchild, and it’s hard when you’re in Thanksgiving and try to celebrate our traditions and love for each other. It’s really difficult times for people.”
He said it has been challenging that masking has become a political issue when it’s more of a medical issue.
“You don’t want someone coming in taking care of your loved ones if they didn’t wash their hands. That’s where we are with masking. It extends way beyond our hospitals’ walls. The ramification of people’s choice of masking is so much more than just their own lives,” Blanchard said. “I think we’re at this really great opportunity to show how respectful we are towards each other as Mississippians by wearing our masks when we’re in public and social distancing.”
North Mississippi Medical Health Services Director of Marketing and Public Relations Marsha Tapscott said masking not only protects people’s loved ones and the general public but also hospital staffs too.
“As a health care provider, how do we have people recognize how awful COVID is and how our health care workers are fighting to try to protect and save lives? We really want people to know how much we love our communities and how much we want them to be healthy and well and protected from things we sometimes end up seeing,” Blanchard said.
Monroe Regional Hospital Director of Nursing Amy Joslin said with the current wave, there are much sicker patients who are middle age versus a higher number of elderly patients during the spring.
State officials regulate visiting policies dealing with senior living units and hospitals pertaining to positive COVID-19 cases, posing another challenge.
“From the clinics to the emergency room to the hospital floor and Assisted Living, another challenge that is often forgotten is the separation of families and that people can’t visit. They can’t comfort their loved ones and they can’t serve one another like they’re used to serving. Anytime we could, we’ve opened. Our heart goes out to all of those affected by that as well,” Chandler said.
Bed availability
The current wave of hospitalizations linked to positive cases has posed an issue with bed availability for some facilities.
“I spent seven hours Sunday calling looking for a bed,” she said of COVID-19 ICU across Mississippi and neighboring states.
She added Monroe Regional, which is a critical access hospital, has admitted COVID-19 patients from larger hospitals.
“I’ve never seen the flow go in the opposite direction. Usually you see the flow go to a higher tertiary care facility and at this point, we’ve received patients from other ERs to put on the floor here because we do have a few COVID beds,” Joslin said.
North Mississippi Health Services has approached bed availability by a system-wide approach.
“We have seven hospitals, and each of those beds is available to us as a hospital. We call it our contraction and expansion model. We do daily safety huddles where we know every single bed. They’re special beds that are either negative pressure or a HEPA filter bed, which allows us to contain the virus in the room. Because of that, we define our beds as either COVID ICU beds or COVID medical surgical beds.
“You may have a patient who comes to Amory and depending on what they need, they may go to Amory or Eupora or Tupelo. The same thing if they come into Tupelo. We’re trying to align the patients’ needs with the level of care they need so we can continue to keep people near their families in the North Mississippi area and not having to transfer them somewhere else. Because of that, we’ve been able to manage quite well with our community and continue to have bed availability, although very tight,” Blanchard said.
North Mississippi Health Services has established a collaborative relationship with surrounding hospitals in North Mississippi.
“We’re trying to respond to that when we do have to transfer, to be transferring to them and receiving their transfers. Those include Oxford, OCH [Oktibbeha County Hospital] in Starkville, Delta Regional, as well as some other Baptist hospitals in North Mississippi. There are times we’ve had to transfer to Alabama, in Hamilton, but for the most part, we’ve been able to keep the patients,” Blanchard said.
He added COVID-19 patients were never put in the NMHS system’s ICU beds but rather in two units converted into totally negative pressure to avoid spread of the virus. In Tupelo, some of the COVID-19 rooms are medical surgical for less sick patients and some are built as ICU rooms.
“We’re providing intensive care in those rooms, but they’re in a protected separate unit from the regular ICU rooms, and we do some of that in Amory and in West Point as well,” Blanchard said.
Chandler said normally Monroe Regional Hospital treats acute patients.
“Once they get severely ill, that’s when we transfer them to a higher level of care. At this point, depending on the day-to-day bed space, that’s what drives the acuity of the patients we take care of,” he said.
Joslin said the hospital has to prepare for patients who may need a ventilator, critical medicines or critical care due to the lack of available bed space in the region. She said Monroe Regional Hospital has transferred patients with higher needs to facilities in Laurel and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
“It is forcing small hospital staff to take care of patients they’re not prepared to take care of,” Chandler said of the impact.
As far as where staffing is needed, clinically-experienced medical personnel has been shifted from different areas and traveling personnel throughout the NMHS system. Blanchard said NMHS has developed algorithmic approaches to ensure consistent care is being provided across the system. There’s a common approach to caring for different levels of illness associated with the virus in both the ambulatory and acute in-care settings.
According to statistics from the Mississippi State Department of Health, ventilator use is lower during this wave throughout the state compared to cases in the spring.
Blanchard added another challenge faced is people choosing to not seek medical care for other conditions beyond COVID-19, which has had a negative impact.
“We have seen a dramatic increase in the acuity of non-COVID patients because of people’s choice to delay care because of their fear of coming to the hospital or because of their loss of insurance. Compared to July, we actually have a much greater and sicker volume of patients in our non-COVID setting,” Blanchard said.
Joslin and Chandler said other common illnesses such as flu and strep throat are adding to cases of COVID-19.
“This is a big time for strep to pop up along with it. We’re seeing these combos. One is bad enough but you throw in a few more onto it, and it’s far worse,” she said.
Chandler said it’s a challenge for providers since flu, strep throat and COVID-19 share common symptoms.
Vaccination availability
Imminent access to a COVID-19 vaccine has inspired hope that the crisis which has now gripped the world for nearly a year might be coming to a close, but hospitals continue to face a strain that won’t immediately be solved by the limited vaccine quantities expected to be available in the coming weeks.
Late last week, Mississippi State Department of Health Chief Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state’s first allocation of the vaccine produced by Pfizer could arrive early this week, with some hospitals receiving their shots directly.
The state’s first shipments will total 25,000 shots.
“The priority is frontline hospital workers,” Dobbs said. “That’s happening next week, believe it not. Then, the next week, we anticipate getting more Pfizer and some Moderna. So things are going to be moving fast. We are having to be pretty flexible and do some planning as we go. We’re hoping we can get those at nursing home vaccinated quickly, because that is going to be huge.”
However, the wider rollout to the public will take some time, and Dobbs warned that following all safety recommendations is important even as vaccinations begin.
Chandler said Monroe Regional Hospital staff is eagerly awaiting the vaccine from a state and federal level.
“As we wait on those vaccines, there are many questions as to acquisition, storage and distribution,” he said.
Blanchard said there’s a misconception that people who have had antibody tests don’t need the vaccination, which isn’t true.
“People are going to wonder, ‘If I’ve had COVID, do I have to take the vaccination?’ It turns out that even if you’ve had COVID, you don’t have as robust of antibody formation as you do when you get the vaccination. Even if you’ve had COVID, you should take the vaccination,” he said.
Throughout the pandemic, local medical providers will continue to ensure care and safety for the public.
“COVID is the buzz word, but it’s really about caring for human beings, whether they have COVID or not COVID or whether they’re staff that works with me or they’re patients or their families,” Blanchard said. “There is incredible love and dignity and recognition of humanness in the care we’re providing under the most challenging conditions.”
Chandler noted the dedication of medical staff through the pandemic.
“Our entire health care team here continues to remind me of what a strong family we are,” he said. “We are proud of our work family in general because it’s been one challenge and another challenge and another challenge.”