HAMILTON – With the number of active COVID-19 cases increasing throughout Mississippi and Monroe County, the pandemic’s delta variant is making its presence known. Through Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) data, more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases throughout the state were reported as being the delta variant.
Hospitals have faced bed shortages throughout the state due to the surge, and officials in some school districts have re-implemented mask mandates for the beginning of the school year as a deterrent.
“Science is not the truth. Science is finding the truth. When science changes its opinion, it did not lie to you; it learned more,” said Julie McCord, director of infectious control for North Mississippi Health Services Aug. 9 in reciting a quote. “When we talk about COVID and, ‘Oh they keep changing their mind,’ no, they don’t keep changing their mind; we learn more.”
She and Kathy Ford, North Mississippi Medical Center director of employee health, spoke to members of the Monroe County Republican Women at the Hamilton Community Center last week about a range of COVID-19 topics.
They both advocated for more people to be vaccinated to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“When I grew up, there were wars and rumors of wars. It’s like I heard about a war every day, and I was so afraid that any day a bomb was going to fall. If there had been a shot to take that fear away...we’ve got to think about our children. How is this effecting them?,” Ford said.
Reporting on vaccinations
According to MSDH data, of the number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide for the period of July 13-Aug. 9, three percent of the people infected were not vaccinated. Of hospitalizations, 11 percent were not vaccinated and as far as deaths, 15 percent of the victims were not vaccinated.
Monroe County’s vaccination rate of people who received one dose as of early last week was 14,598 and of that figure, approximately 12,000 of them were fully vaccinated. That figure equated to 35.7 percent of Monroe County’s population.
“The lower third got the vaccination, which is what we need to push to get up,” said McCord, who is also on the national committee for infectious control.
When asked about which vaccination is most effective, Ford said Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations have been the two brands of choice in the health care sector.
“Our thoughts are any vaccine of any kind is better than no vaccine at all. With the first COVID, after the very first vaccine, we began not seeing as many people getting COVID,” Ford said. “With the delta variant, we’re seeing that if you’ve only partially vaccinated, you’re not considered fully vaccinated and you’re more than likely to get it.”
She said physicians agree that if herd immunity isn’t established, a variant will come that vaccinations won’t work against.
McCord made note of breakthrough cases in that people who have been vaccinated still contract COVID.
“We didn’t say from Day 1 that this is 100 percent effective. We didn’t say that if you go get it that it’s going to go away. We said it’s 95 percent on our best science,” McCord said.
She said for populations with high vaccination rates, the number of COVID cases is decreasing.
Monroe County’s Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services positivity rate, which is reported by the U.S. government, is 21.1 percent, meaning 584 people were tested and 206 were positive.
“We follow this site really well, and Monroe County at one time was less than 10 percent so we definitely have gone way up,” McCord said.
As far as continued vaccinations, Ford said people with high-level risk factors should talk to their physicians about the best options.
When asked why COVID vaccinations are not available to younger children, McCord said the hardest two groups to study are young children and people with disabilities.
“Most people don’t want to volunteer their child for a clinical study to get a vaccine. With the kids, you see they only studied it in the older population so they started studying it in the population who agreed to be in the trials,” McCord said.
She said it will eventually be opened up to more age groups.
Since the county’s first positive case in March 2020, 4,546 positive cases were reported, as of last week. To date, there were 138 people who tested positive for COVID-19 who died.
A learning lesson in COVID
As far as the state’s increasing hospitalization rates, McCord made note of staff shortages, which adds to complications.
Ford said North Mississippi Health Services witnessed its biggest surge of employees testing positive for COVID from the period of last November to January.
“Keeping our employees safe is very important to us, just like keeping our communities safe. The first COVID we saw, we didn’t even see loss of taste and smell at first. We mainly just saw cough, fever and sore throat,” she said. “It’s like it ran the gambit with signs and symptoms, which was hard for us because we have to keep a good balance of when do we test.”
She compared the delta variant to a storm coming through the area.
“It’s basically catching the people who didn’t catch it the first time. We let our guard down and stopped masking,” she said. “What we know is if they are infected, distancing and masking will help us. We saw it come back and what we’ve seen is a few people who had COVID the first time have it again because it’s just like the flu strand – it’s another strand. Where we see it is with people who didn’t get it the first time. It’s much more contagious.”
Ford said symptoms of the delta variant came with initial milder symptoms such as sinus drainage that progressed to cough and loss of taste and smell.
McCord said people are becoming symptomatic quicker with the delta variant compared to traditional COVID-19 cases in that the incubation period was longer.
McCord also explained the difference between quarantine and isolation in that isolation is when people are sick with COVID and must remain at home for 10 days before being close to other people. Quarantine is when people must remain at home after being exposed to positive COVID cases.
She also explained the different types of test methods, including the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which she referred to as the gold standard. It tests for genetic material COVID produces.
“The only thing we struggle on with that is if somebody is past positive within the last 90 days or so, it could still test positive. You have to put all the pieces together,” McCord said.
She explained rapid tests pick up changes in people’s bodies after viruses are introduced.
“The good thing about that test is it does well when somebody is sick. Some of the testing does okay when somebody is sick, but it’s not a great test always. It’s a good test. The test we use at the hospital is a 97.1 percent specificity. When somebody tests negative on a test, 97.1 percent of the time it’s a true negative,” McCord said.
She noted better antibody tests are being developed to determine effectiveness against COVID.
“Some people lose antibodies and some people don’t, so it’s hard to interpret. We rely mostly on rapid tests and the gold standard tests,” McCord said.
She said there were medical studies in November stating people who previously had COVID-19 would have good protection for a long period of time.
“Yes, it will give you some protection for a period of time, but what we’re seeing is those who aren’t vaccinated are twice as likely to be reinfected,” McCord said.
While younger age groups have reported an increasing number of positive delta variant cases, Ford said most children will not have severe cases.
“It’s like with adults, they can carry the virus and not realize they have it until they’ve already spread it. I think we do have to be careful if you have younger people in your family,” Ford said, adding it’s not a good time for children to attend birthday parties and slumber parties right now due to an increase in COVID cases.
McCord said the delta variant came quickly and will hopefully leave quickly. She noted there are several other variants of COVID-19 throughout the world.