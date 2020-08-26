ABERDEEN – Nearly 40 people showed up at an Aug. 18 public hearing pertaining to Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders following concerns Mayor Maurice Howard shared at the board’s previous meeting stemming from signed electricity contracts he said he was unaware of and couldn’t find in the city’s minutes.
The majority of attendees wore #IBackBrian stickers and had signs with the same slogan.
Before the public hearing even began, Howard said it would be held in executive session due to it being a personnel matter, but Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes said the only person who could make the determination was Sanders, himself.
“The matter at hand that’s called for me to be here, I do not mind speaking publicly on that. Under the advisement of my counsel, if there’s anything else that goes further than that – it would be strictly personnel – it would need to be done in executive session,” he said.
During a special-called meeting Aug. 12, Howard asked for the board to terminate Sanders immediately, but the board approved to take no action and await city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. to discuss matters of the aforementioned contracts with Tennessee Valley Authority representatives.
Howard presented evidence last week in a courtroom-style manner, which included a Mississippi Attorney General’s opinion regarding the City of Columbus’ question about its mayor’s authority in signing documents; the city’s contract with TVA, first signed in 1978 and amended numerous times with previous mayors’ signatures; and a contract pertaining to Westlake.
His concerns included having no prior knowledge of the long-term TVA contract approved by the previous administration during a meeting last year, which Howard said he was unaware of, and not being able to find board approval in the city’s minutes of the contract pertaining to Westlake.
“The board of aldermen is a legislative branch. Once we legislate, someone has to execute. Now, who will that be?,” Haynes said and met with the response of “the mayor.” “How is it the legislators and the executor never knew he was the executor? There was a disconnect.
“I don’t ever recall in my crazy 60 years of walking God’s green Earth that we’d have a mayor and a board that constantly fought like dogs in every single turn they made [he said of the previous administration]. They never agreed on the color of the wall or if we should turn the lights off or leave them on. If she said, ‘right,’ he’d say, ‘left.’ If they said, ‘up,’ he’d say, ‘down.’ The disconnect was established from day one it seemed to me.”
Haynes asked Sanders to explain the benefit of the TVA contract, which he said was time sensitive in order to save money.
“At the time, 154 local power providers took advantage of TVA’s incentive for wholesale reimbursement. That’s about $170,000 a year in savings,” he said.
Haynes said not only would the city have missed out on savings, but it would’ve faced a higher utility bill due to the wholesale rate.
“Mayor, if you are unhappy with the TVA contract that we are discussing right now, wouldn’t it have been more reasonable now to call TVA back to the table and say, ‘Let’s renegotiate this contract,’ rather than…I don’t have no other words for It…rather than trying to pee on TVA? We depend on TVA. If we depend on people, those people will cut their ties on us and in doing so, we put the whole city in jeopardy contractually,” Haynes said.
Howard insisted his concerns dealt with illegal action and negligence that took place.
“We’re dealing with an illegal action that took place. That’s it. We’re not dealing with anything moving forward as of yet. Those contracts are illegal and have to be revoked because I never executed that document,” Howard said.
He later addressed Sanders about the overall situation.
“Hey Brian, this is not your fault. This is not your fault,” Howard said. “The board should have told you that they made a mistake and set you up to hold you liable. That was bad legal counsel and why you’ve got to be smart and make sure that you do not sign contracts. Don’t put your name on anything that would hold you liable for something that was never approved.”
“If the board tells me to sign something for the benefit of Aberdeen, I’m going to sign it,” Sanders said.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked Howard if Sanders had any personal gain in signing the contracts, which made him question why he asked the question.
“The only thing I’m asking the board to do is fix the issue. We can’t fix anything without recognizing there is a problem. No matter what you say, you can go get the best lawyer in the country – if it’s not in the minutes, it never happened,” Howard said of the contract related to Westlake.
In beginning to go deeper into the contract pertaining to Westlake, Howard saying, “When you do things that are illegal, you always make mistakes,” which led to an outbreak by Shea Cain, who was there in support of Sanders and escorted out of the meeting.
During the board’s regular meeting later in the day, Howard asked for the board to table minutes from Aug. 4 and 12 to be tabled due to action taken on an engineering contract associated with Westlake, saying the original contract was not legal.
The minutes passed 3-2 with Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voting against.
Speaking up
Some of the citizens present vocalized their support of Sanders and the situation overall.
“Brian is a good guy. He’s worked here 32 years. If we ever had a problem in this town, it didn’t matter color or race, he was there all hours of the day and night,” said Shelly Bowen. “Was it something that illegal that he did that you don’t think he was capable of doing?”
Howard asked her if he illegally signed a contract that would benefit Aberdeen, would she stick up for him, which she said she would.
Glenn Summers, who noted he’s not originally from Aberdeen and has known Sanders and Howard for a while, said no one works harder for the town than Sanders, which was met with applause.
Howard furthermore explained the reason for the public hearing.
“This is not a divorce from TVA. I think you guys have this misconstrued. This is about being legal. Anybody who knows me and anybody who knows Brian knows we’ve had disagreements at times, but that has never made me dislike him as a person. He is a great man and a hard worker. Just because you’re a hard worker doesn’t mean you can do something illegal and get away with it,” Howard said.
Ashley Provias asked if the Aberdeen Utility Electric Cooperative, which is linked to Howard, would create a conflict of interest with TVA contracts.
“This is irrelevant. That’s my own personal business. I have a right to own my own business, just like you, ma’am. My utility is not up for question,” he said. “I do not have a contract with TVA. Ma’am, if I had three contracts with TVA, it would not be a conflict of interest because I don’t have one with the city.”
Following an executive session during its meeting later, aldermen approved 3-2 to reinstate Sanders beginning last Thursday. Holliday and Garth voted against. Howard said no matter what action the board took, he had the authority to suspend Sanders again and intended to do so.