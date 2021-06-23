People living alongside Highway 125, from the Highway 278 intersection in Amory to Highway 25 in Becker, should begin receiving letters this week informing them of a change of address.
Monroe County 911 Director Donna Sanderson’s goal is for the new addresses to take effect Aug. 1 for her office. After the Aug. 1 target date, 911 dispatchers will begin using the new addresses for emergency calls.
“As soon as people get their new address, we’re asking them to change their address numbers on their mailboxes and homes,” she said. “People also need to start letting creditors and anyone else they receive mail from know about their new address.”
According to a spokesperson from the United States Postal Service, when the county renames a street, they notify the Postal Service, which enters the new address and ties it to the old address in its database so any mail will be redirected to the new address.
This process stays in place for a period of 12 months. Customers do not need to submit any forms to the USPS and will incur no financial charges for the change.
The new addresses will include changes to five-digit addresses, along with a change from Highway 25 to Highway 125.
The Highway 25 bypass around Amory opened in April 2017, and the name for the stretch of road through Becker formerly known as Highway 25 was determined as Highway 125 last summer.