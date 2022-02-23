ABERDEEN – A stretch of Highway 25 between the Aberdeen city limits near James Creek and the Prairie Road intersection was renamed last week in memory of an Oak Hill Academy student who lost his life to a 2017 drowning at Lewis Smith Lake in Alabama.
Family members watched Feb. 16 as a Mississippi Department of Transportation crew installed signage for Thomas Lee Bales Memorial Highway.
“I want to thank the State of Mississippi and MDOT for renaming Highway 25 after Thomas Lee
Bales. It’s very thoughtful and I appreciate them taking the time to do that. We are very blessed that the state would allow us to do that,” said his mother, Amy, adding one of the two signs was installed on family land.
The renaming of the stretch of highway was made possible in 2019 by Mississippi Senate Bill 2898, which was co-authored by District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan and District 12 Sen. Derrick Simmons. It also included three other highway renaming designations in the Delta and Tishomingo County.
Thomas Lee was 16 when the Aug. 5, 2017 accident happened in Winston County, Alabama.
While at OHA, he played outfield and second base for the baseball team, wing for the basketball team and he was going to be a starter wingback for the football team for the 2017 season. Thomas Lee was also a dedicated student.
“They’re going to know what kind of good person he was and how much he meant to some people in Aberdeen and won’t be forgotten,” Amy said of people driving that stretch of road. “His legacy will live on forever. I want people to remember him being kind and fearless. He loved his friends and family and always wanted to make people happy.”