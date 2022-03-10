AMORY – The Highway 278 underpass, just west of the Main Street intersection, will be closed to thru-traffic March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The temporary closure is in order to restore the facades of the underpass area first by cleaning.

The Amory Public Works Department is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation to detour around the area.

