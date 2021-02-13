ABERDEEN – An early morning accident Feb. 13 on the Highway 45 river bridge claimed the life of a Tupelo man after he was struck by a vehicle and thrown off the bridge and onto the ground.
According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Antonio Dewayne Crayton, 28, was traveling north on Highway 45 when he stopped to offer help following an accident.
“According to information provided to me at the scene, Mr. Crayton was driving home for work in Columbus when he stopped on the northbound bridge where an accident had occurred. He offered to get help and drove to contact the Aberdeen Police Department.
“He came back to the scene when the police department arrived and stopped on the southbound bridge and got out of his vehicle. At that time another vehicle collided with the Aberdeen PD car and also struck Mr. Crayton, sending him over the bridge. He was quickly found, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. He landed on the ground, not in the waterway,” Gurley said in the press release.
Crayton died from multiple trauma. The 911 call about the accident came in at 1:41 a.m.
Monroe County Volunteer Search And Rescue was called to help, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Aberdeen Fire Department and Hamilton and Rural Hill volunteer fire departments also responded.
“The temperature was 30 degrees when I arrived, and the bridge was very slick from the ice,” Gurley said in the press release.
No other information is available at this time. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to investigate the accident since the Aberdeen Police Department was involved in the accident.
As of early Saturday, the MHP did not have any further information to release at that point.