GIBSON – Kansas City Southern Railroad crews will perform maintenance at the crossing on Highway 8 W approximately one mile east of Highway 45 Alternate Nov. 18 beginning at 7 a.m. The highway will be closed during the work, which is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.
Advance warning signs are in place, and a detour will be in place on Highway 45 to Highway 25 to Highway 45 Alternate.
Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.
Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.