A Wednesday morning motor vehicle accident claimed the lives of two people on Highway 278, near Greenwood Springs.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified Danielle King, 45, of Greenwood Springs and Terrance Terrell O’Neal Cobb, 49, of Tupelo as the victims of the accident.
The 911 call came in at 6:27 a.m.
According to a press release from Gurley, King was the driver of a 2011 Toyota 4-Runner traveling west on Highway 278, just east of Athens-Quincy Road, and Cobb was the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord traveling east on the highway.
The vehicles collided head on, and both people died at the scene from multiple trauma. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Gurley said King was not wearing a seatbelt, and Cobb was.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.