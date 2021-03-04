AMORY – Even though COVID-19 precautions prohibited a traditional Junior Auxiliary of Amory Charity Ball this year, the group still honored local high school seniors with scholarships and recognized a dedicated volunteer for her service.
Nancy Hoang was named JA Citizen of the Year during a Feb. 21 awards ceremony at the Arbors of Amory.
She is a member of the Fidelia Club and a lifetime member of JA of Amory who has devoted spare time for the last 10 years as a volunteer with the Amory Food Pantry. She has served as director there for the past three years. She has been credited with keeping the food pantry open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While I am honored and appreciative of this award, I humbly accept it on behalf of the entire Amory Food Pantry family. Truly, it takes all the volunteers and many supporters to serve those in need in our community. I think we would all agree that we are the ones who are blessed by being able to help others,” Hoang said.
Additionally, she serves as director of religious education at St. Helen Catholic Church in Amory and is also working to earn her masters degree in religious education from Loyola University.
Hoang has been named a parent of the year numerous times at Amory schools during the years. Additionally, she has served as a member of the parent teacher organizer at various schools her children, Hannah and Luke, have attended.
This year’s Royal Court was comprised of 21 seniors from Amory, Hamilton and Hatley high schools.
Each contestant submitted an essay to win a scholarship to the school of her choice. They were asked to describe how their most meaningful achievements related to their future field of study and their goals. Members of the court also had to explain how aiding the needy has influenced them and their future.
Senior girls from Amory High School included Riley Adams, Mary Grace Black, Anna Brooke Bryant, Jill Byars, Jillian Cox, Andrea Dobbs, Leah Hood, Madison Huppert, Eliza Johnson, Caroline Nestor, McKenzie Wax, Georgia Williams and Gracie Wright. Ryleigh Otts and Kelsey Taylor represented Hatley High School while Aubrey Adams, Aniston Atkins, Payton Atkins, Cassie Barnes, Madison Evans and Emma Kate Pounders were selected from Hamilton High School.
Scholarships totaling $25,250 were awarded, thanks to an additional $2,000 provided by the Gilmore Foundation.
Awards of $5,000 each went to Black and Pounders, while $2,500 scholarships were awarded to Aniston Atkins, Cox, Evans and Johnson. Riley Adams and Bryant received $1,000 scholarships while other awards ranged from $100 to $500.
Evans was named as the winner of the Toney Coxey scholarship for $500 for this year.
In addition to scholarships, proceeds from the JA’s fundraisers help to meet the needs of families in crisis and also fund a number of projects, including the Back to School Bash, a school supply drive for the Amory and Monroe County school districts, Kicks for Kids athletic camp, Band-Aids for Batson Children’s Hospital, Santa’s Helpers and JA Crown Club community service projects.