ABERDEEN – Children were whisked away to a toyland full of bikes, hoverboards, dolls and scooters Dec. 22 at the Royal Event Center through a giveaway hosted by Holliday’s Helping Hands, a nonprofit started by Aberdeen native Katina Holliday-Wiseman, who now resides in Los Angeles.
“I’m just elated to be able to be of service to our community. To be able to give back to your hometown where you grew up, to show the love they showed me growing up – that just shows me I grew up in a community that loved me, and I’m able to give that love back,” she said.
Wiseman owns HHH Realty and The Pointe shopping center, currently under development near the intersection of highways 8 and 145. An urgent care clinic is already open, and the grocery store, Freshly’s Market, is slated to open in early 2023.
“As the company continues to grow, she always remembers her roots. This is the community that nurtured her and raised her. Now that she’s experiencing a level of success, she’s ensuring the next generation has that capacity,” said Rori Eddie Herbison, executive director of Holliday’s Helping Hands.
Last week’s toy giveaway was the third one to be held in Aberdeen. Similar events were held in Los Angeles and at Bethel Church in Northport, Alabama. Funds are provided through personal contributions, donations to the foundation and corporate sponsorships.
There was a $6,000 donation through the Home Depot Foundation for the local event to provide supplies for families who brought their children.
“We’re excited to be able to service not only the kids but the parents to help them out during this season,” Wiseman said.
Children were able to choose one toy each from an assortment of bicycles, dolls, sporting goods, remote control cars, ride-on toys and learning toys, to name a few. There were also photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus and snacks.
Tracing back
Wiseman’s generosity was inspired by her grandmother’s sense of giving, particularly helping a man known as Mr. Shine.
“My grandmother would feed him every single day growing up and give him money. All the kids would go to my grandmother’s house after school every day and in the summertime, so I was able to see her serve not only him but anybody who needed something. She would help pay light bills, mortgages, rent and car notes. Somehow, someway, she found some money and food to give to them. I got to be a part of that and witness that,” she said, which inspired her as an adult.
Herbison said the nonprofit’s model is called the Shine Experience, aimed at the idea of focusing love.
“It’s all about taking that model and showing the level of care and nurturing and respect is alive. She lives it, she breathes it, she is the embodiment of love,” Herbison said, adding the nonprofit is rooted in faith.
Holliday’s Helping Hands has eight sites in the metro-Los Angeles area offering interim housing specified for women, men, families and expectant mothers.
“The ultimate sign of success for Holliday’s Helping Hands is permanent housing. We’re all about reaching down with a hand and putting them back on the path to success, which equals getting off the streets and eradicating homelessness,” Herbison said, adding there’s a holistic approach to serve needs.
For more information about the foundation, follow Holliday’s Helping Hands on Instagram and online. There’s a donation link on the website, https://hollidayshh.org/.
