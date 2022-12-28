mcj-2022-12-28-news-hhh-toy-giveaway

Katina Holliday-Wiseman smiles for photos with toy recipients during last week's toy giveaway in Aberdeen through the nonprofit Holliday's Helping Hands.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Children were whisked away to a toyland full of bikes, hoverboards, dolls and scooters Dec. 22 at the Royal Event Center through a giveaway hosted by Holliday’s Helping Hands, a nonprofit started by Aberdeen native Katina Holliday-Wiseman, who now resides in Los Angeles.

