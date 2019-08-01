Athletics and administration have complemented each other through most of new Nettleton High School Principal Justin Hollis’ career. The former coach most recently created a football program at Myrtle Attendance Center six years ago and left it at a sustainable level for years to come before taking the Nettleton position.
“We had a lot of kids wanting to play football and were ready to transfer to be able to play. They were smart kids we didn’t need to lose,” he said.
He said it was a team effort between the school and community to establish the program, which started out with no helmets and a locker room in the school’s former home economic classroom.
“We went a while without lockers. The locker was a black box we drew on the floor. They never fussed about it,” Hollis said.
Last season, the Myrtle Hawks’ record was 7-1. With the football program, he created something significant from scratch. With Nettleton High School, he is inheriting a B-rated school.
As with Myrtle’s football program, Hollis plans to set a tone for high expectations as principal and he wants the community’s support behind it.
“My daily goal is when kids walk through the door, they know they’re valued. They’ll see us smiling with our arms wide open. I think we have the kids here to meet those expectations and the community to meet those expectations as well. They want Nettleton to be the best high school in the state. I think we have the teachers and the students to work towards that,” Hollis said.
After playing football and baseball at Northeast Mississippi Community College, Hollis went on to play baseball at Delta State University. He went on to earn his master’s in education from Ole Miss.
In addition to Myrtle, he has taught and coached at Kossuth, Itawamba Agricultural High School, Amory and Vardaman. Since earning his master’s degree, he has been in some form of leadership, including several assistant principal positions.
“I think athletics and administration have to go hand-in-hand. Academics is the main thing we tell our athletes they’ve got to have. In high school, it’s important for them to be involved with everything. It helps us academically because we have those expectations,” Hollis said.
As pep rallies and games motivate support for athletics, Hollis plans to implement more school pride and school spirit endeavors in the community.
“It needs to come from the principal all the way down. I think having it will help them respond come test time,” he said.
A few ideas he has are ACT clubs for when students score 23 and above and 30 and above, along with top student and teacher recognitions.
His motto for the high school is “We is > Me.”