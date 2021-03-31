Monroe County has a variety of communities of faith with traditions varying from the orthodox to the charismatic. A high point in the calendar of the year shared by all Christian faiths is the week before Easter Sunday that concludes the annual season of Lent called Holy Week.
A group that has just one congregation in Monroe County is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which meets in Smithville. People identifying with that faith are informally known as the Mormons.
Dr. Jeffery VanYperen and his family are among the leaders of that congregation. He has served as branch president for this area of Mississippi for the past few years.
“We don’t have specific traditions on a day-by-day basis,” VanYperen’s wife, Emily, said. “Our emphasis during Holy Week is the atonement and resurrection of Jesus. The resurrection is the reason for the season.”
Mormons do not celebrate specific days of Holy Week such as Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday as some other Christian denominations do, choosing rather to condense the entire celebration into Easter Sunday. The Mormon church believes that it is the most authentic form of the church that Jesus envisioned. They believe that humans added some traditions to the Christian faiths throughout the centuries, and those traditions do not represent authentic practices that derived from God.
“Our Easter Sunday celebration is no different from any other Sunday. Our worship includes the sacrament of communion where we use elements of bread and water,” Emily said.
Easter Sunday also includes a musical program of song and scripture offered by the children.
“We also do egg hunts with our primary ages. For the most part, our traditions of celebration are home-based and vary with family preferences,” Jeffery said.
Another Monroe County church that emphasizes the core message of Easter is Abundant Life United Pentecostal Church of Hamilton, pastored by Rev. Joseph Kennedy. The activities of the church concentrate on the spiritual significance of the Biblical narrative and build up to Easter throughout Holy Week.
“We lead the congregation in exaltation on Palm Sunday, although we don’t use the traditional palm branches,” Kennedy said. “Sometimes stuff takes away from the spiritual. We believe God gave us hands to wave to worship Him. Likewise, we have been given voices to call on Him and feet to walk and dance in worship before Him. All our abilities are motivated and guided by our hearts that follow after God’s Spirit as we live for Him day by day.”
Kennedy emphasizes the importance of family worship during the week when the church is not in session.
“On Monday, we reflect on cleansing our inner selves as we remember the account of Jesus entering the temple on that Monday of Holy Week and driving out the vendors and money changers,” he said. “On Tuesday evening, we meet again for a time of prayer and preparation. Because we’re small, we consolidate the Maundy Thursday sacrament of the Last Supper into the Tuesday evening prayer meeting. The emphasis is on getting our hearts right.”
The regular mid-week service on Wednesday evening focuses on Bible study and worship, building on the prayer emphasis from the night before while preaching the message of the crucifixion that happened on Good Friday.
“Thursday, Friday and Saturday are observed as days of waiting for the promise of the resurrection,” Kennedy said.
The church also hosts an egg hunt for the children on the Saturday before Easter.
“Eggs do not replace the message of the Cross, but we feel they can be used as a tool to bring people out to visit our church,” he said.
Kennedy’s Easter sermon reinforces the core message of Holy Week.
“The conversion experience for all believers fulfills the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus in personal acts of repentance, receiving baptism and being filled with the Holy Ghost in the manner recorded in the Scriptures.”