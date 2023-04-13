From Home Depot associates lending direct help to tornado victims to large corporate donations, the home improvement corporation is offering support in the aftermath of tornadoes that struck Mississippi March 24.
Home Depot donated $200,000 to its national partners, the American Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, Team Rubicon and World Kitchen, to help Monroe County and Rolling Fork recover from devastation. An additional $50,000 in supplies, such as tarps, totes, trash bags, lumber and chainsaws, was donated directly to Monroe County from its Tupelo store through the Home Depot Foundation.
“We bleed orange. We’re an orange company. We’re an orange family. We have two associates from the Tupelo store whose homes were destroyed on McAllister Road and in Amory. Within three hours, they had hotel rooms and clothes thanks to the company,” said Latoya Fields of Aberdeen, who has served as the Tupelo store’s Team Depot captain for 11 years.
As of mid-week last week, she had devoted 64 volunteer hours for Monroe County tornado relief, alongside 12 associates from Tupelo and Oxford’s stores each day. An additional volunteer effort attracted 71 Home Depot associates from locations in the Jackson and Memphis areas.
“For the community, the only thing they told us was, ‘Do what you need to do. We’re going to back you,’” Fields said.
Home Depot executive leaders toured Monroe County and Rolling Fork last week to assess needs and devise a game plan for the coming months for not only the rebuilding process but also mental health needs.
“I feel like we’re the hugging committee and an ear to listen. That’s what we’re doing right now,” Fields said. “We have company core values, including taking care of people and giving back.”
Home Depot’s volunteers have served meals and aided in the cleanup process in Egypt, Wren, Amory and the Smithville area.
