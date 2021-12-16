Grants through the Home Depot Foundation will go a long ways in helping various causes in Aberdeen, Amory, Hatley and Prairie. Tupelo Home Depot employee Latoya Fields of Aberdeen helped secure the grants.
She has secured several Home Depot Foundation grants for various veterans, churches, nonprofits and schools throughout Monroe County.
“We are blessed to work for a company that allows us to take care of people,” she said. “It’s a benefit to work for a company that cares about their associates and the community.”
Through this round of grants, American Legion Post 239 in Amory received $5,684.15 for kitchen appliances and materials for floor improvements.
American Legion Post 26 in Aberdeen was awarded $2,564.97 to help with floor improvements for the home of a veteran’s widow. Members of the legion post will replace her flooring and subflooring.
Hatley Attendance Center received $2,683.60 worth of supplies to continue its art program.
“Their art classroom was not going to be an art classroom anymore because they didn’t have supplies and they didn’t have the teacher. A person stepped into the role to keep that art class going and she used some of her own funds to get them little things to help keep them afloat,” Fields said. “We’re supplying them with tool boxes to keep all of their supplies, along with paint brushes, sketch pads and acrylic paint.”
The Prairie RCDC received $2,181.76 for its continued efforts to restore the former Prairie Elementary School, particularly bathroom improvements and paint.
Aberdeen Main Street was awarded $2,536.40 to provide for presents for the 92 residents of the Care Center of Aberdeen to unwrap on Christmas morning.
The total of the most recent grants approved were $25,364.98, which also included recipients in Lee and Itawamba counties.