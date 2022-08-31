ABERDEEN – Bags with two smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher are available to Aberdeen residents free of charge on a first come, first serve basis, thanks to the Home Depot in Tupelo.
“It really helps safety in the house. If it’s late at night when someone is asleep, it will wake you up. It’s a big benefit,” said Aberdeen Fire Chief Fred Hodges.
People may collect them from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Aberdeen Fire Department, located at 101 N Matubba St.
Hodges said recipients must be adults and Aberdeen residents to receive the items. People who rent homes are eligible to receive them.
He expressed his gratitude to Josh Lesley, Home Depot #2906 store manager, and Aberdeen resident Latoya Fields, assistant manager and Team Depot captain of the Home Depot Foundation.
“We want to thank them for their help to protect the citizens of Aberdeen from fires. It’s a big help more than what they think. Latoya is a big help to Aberdeen,” Hodges said. “It helps us out at the fire department too. The bulk of fires come from people cooking and leaving the stove unattended. If you’re cooking, don’t leave from away from the stove.”
In a separate fire safety matter, he encourages families to designate a meeting place outside in the event of a house fire.
