An Aberdeen woman employed as a home health assistant was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court, according to a press release from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.
Sheree Daniels was sentenced by Monroe County Circuit Judge Michael P. Mills, Jr. to five years in the custody of Mississippi Department Of Corrections, with five years suspended and three years of supervision.
Daniels will have to pay restitution in the amount of $2,129.17 to the victim, for whom Daniels was engaged as a home health assistant, according to the press release.
“As our loved ones become older, they become vulnerable to financial abuse, often at the hands of those who have been entrusted with caring for them. If you suspect that a family member or friend is being taken advantage of, do not hesitate to contact my office. The sooner we can stop the bad actor, the better the chance of full recovery for their victim,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch stated in the press release.
Daniels will be placed on the federal exclusions list for five years and be prohibited from working in a healthcare facility.
You can take steps to help safeguard your loved ones from financial exploitation as they age. Be on the lookout for signs of possible abuse, including:
• Unexplained account withdrawals
• Another individual unexpectedly making financial decisions on the older person’s behalf
• Disappearance of funds or valuable possessions
• Unanticipated transfer of assets to another individual
• Sudden changes to a will or other important financial documents, or
• Suspicious signatures on checks
If you would like to report a crime involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult, please contact the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division.
