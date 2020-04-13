With distance learning options now in place for Monroe County students, many parents are going through a new experience to maintain the daily structure of learning. Some parents opted years ago to homeschool their children in lieu of enrolling them in a public or private school.
Dawn Jetton of Wren, for example, has homeschooled her six children, and three of them have already graduated. One lesson she has passed along to her children deals with life skills. She offers the same advice during the schools’ suspension.
“Enjoy this time and maintain a little bit of structure but give them the chance to learn along with you. Teach them how to cook or change a tire. Encourage them to tackle learning something new like sewing or something they never thought of doing. Right now is a good time because you have the time and the children have the time,” she said. “I recommend for people to dig because you may find your next artist or your next chef.”
Stephanie Moffett of Becker is homeschooling her youngest child, who is a senior, and her two other children previously graduated through homeschool.
A former school teacher, she has experienced both sides of those means of education, and her biggest advice is to not make learning from home mirror the classroom setting and to also be adaptable.
“Every child is different, so even homeschooling your own children is different because you have those who daydream and those who eat up learning. A child’s individuality plays a big part in it,” she said. “You have to make it individualized to each child you have.”
Learning from home
In the Jetton’s household, the day begins with chores, which are interspersed throughout the day.
“When you’re not used to having all the kids sit down at one time, it may be easier for the parent to say, ‘Okay, during this 30-minute time, it’s going to be time for John to do his chores while I work with Susan on math,’” she said. “Knocking out math is the hardest, and it’s good to have them knock that out first and have their minds refreshed.”
Both Moffett and Jetton have given their children time after subjects through the years to complete their homework, rather than letting it pile up for the end of the school day.
“It can be hard to keep up with what they’re doing. Sometimes I’ll make the child write down their work of what they’ve already finished. I’ll print out a chart for every day, and the child has to write down the pages they did for math,” Jetton said.
She said after lunch has been a more effective time for less rigorous work such as reading.
Because of her children’s activities, Moffett has also given them incentives to participate by focusing on school work first. As far as keeping patience, she recommends disconnecting from school work at times. She also gave advice as far as monitoring nutrition.
“I always limited candy and caffeine at home because it affects my children. I know everyone is at home and that’s a comfort right now and this doesn’t really apply as much as if it was a regular routine, but if you tend to have junk food around and you want your children to be still and quiet, it’s probably not going to happen,” Moffett said
Jetton recommended the online learning site Khan Academy as an effective resource.
“For the children who are bored, they can go on Khan Academy and learn something new. They have all kinds of different classes you can take to learn something totally unrelated to their school work.
“It’s not going to hurt the parent to teach them old-school math. If 20 times 2,014 ends up with the same answer today as it did as we did in school, then it works the same,” she said.
For parents working with their children during the schools’ suspension, Jetton recommends a certain level of independence.
“You don’t have to beat yourself up for what your child is learning. If they can do the basics and they can read and do math, they can teach themselves anything but they need to learn the experience of doing things on their own,” Jetton said.
Moffett offered another positive perspective of the current situation.
“Nobody loves your children like you do. You’ve got to have those times when you let them get out of the routine and go play for a little while just for sanity’s sake. It’ll all work out,” she said. “The Lord has given us this opportunity. Don’t not learn from it. Use it for something good.”