Members of the Nu Sigma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha walk in Nettleton's first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. Several individuals and elected officials from Monroe and Lee counties joined in the motorcade. Additionally, a breakfast was held at the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library before the parade, and Simplicity hosted an event following the parade, both in celebration of King's legacy.
The Rev. James Cook, president of the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, gives the signal for Jan. 16's motorcade to begin. Aberdeen's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day motorcade continued through town to the service at Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
