Cash Express in Nettleton honored responders in Monroe, Chickasaw and Lee counties last week. It previously gave cupcakes and cards to members of the Amory fire and police departments, along with the town's MedStat station. Last week, it honored the Monroe County Sheriff's Office; 911; the Aberdeen police and fire departments; MedStat; and the Nettleton police and fire departments.  

