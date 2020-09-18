Cash Express in Nettleton honored responders in Monroe, Chickasaw and Lee counties last week. It previously gave cupcakes and cards to members of the Amory fire and police departments, along with the town's MedStat station. Last week, it honored the Monroe County Sheriff's Office; 911; the Aberdeen police and fire departments; MedStat; and the Nettleton police and fire departments.
Honoring local responders
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election
- Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot
- Committee narrows flag choices to five
- Fallen Monroe County deputy laid to rest
- Funeral services planned for late Monroe County deputy
- Aberdeen police chief, Ward 1 races advance to run-off
- Cause of death pending for Hatley fire victim
- SCENE: Introducing the Daily Journal's new community calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Motor vehicle accident claims life of Nettleton man
- Nettleton High School temporarily suspending in-person classes, after-school activities
- Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2011 cold case
- Members of the New Black Panthers hold march
- Amory native living out her dream of working in entertainment industry
- Monroe County students accepted to Mississippi Rural Physicians program
- Nettleton aldermen approve to honor All-American, SEC track standout
- Club owner, civil rights advocate allege law enforcement of illegal raid
- Three-peat: Spratt’s big night lifts Panthers to third-straight A-Game win
- Amory police charge 6 people with drug offenses
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.