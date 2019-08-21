Coming on the heels of Cecil Cantrell’s immediate resignation as Monroe County sheriff Tuesday, Andy Hood, the only Republican candidate vying for the office in the November general election, dropped out of the race Wednesday morning.
“I never had any desire to run against Kevin [Crook]. He’s a fine Christian man who can put a new set of eyes on that department. I think he’s the best man for the job,” Hood said.
The Aug. 6 Democratic primaries yielded Kevin Crook as the winner of the sheriff’s race. He had 4,472 votes, or 50.91 percent, compared to Cantrell’s 3,523 votes, or 40.11 percent. The third candidate in the race, Kennedy Meaders, received 786 votes, or 8.95 percent, according to the official results.
District 2 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said Tuesday Monroe County Chief Deputy Curtis Knight will lead the duties of the sheriff’s office until the board of supervisors addresses the issue during its Friday meeting.
The board is expected to name an interim sheriff then to serve for the next remainder of Cantrell’s unexpired term.
Since Hood dropped out of the race, Crook will be Monroe County’s 44th sheriff, and he will begin in that official role after being sworn in in January.
In 1951, Joe Monaghan resigned as sheriff after being accepted to the FBI Academy, and his wife, Martha, was named interim sheriff to served the remainder of his term.
To Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer’s knowledge, no other sheriff in Monroe County history has resigned.
Cantrell’s resignation was hand delivered to Boozer early Tuesday afternoon.