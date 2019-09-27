AMORY – Amory Career and Technical Center engineering instructor Jennifer Hood was recently named Mississippi Teacher of the Year by the Technology Student Association (TSA). The 21-year veteran educator has taught the class at the Amory CTC for four years.
“We were at the state competition. I was ready to film a video of my kids when my name was called. I was shocked,” she said of the announcement. “The award is based on contributions to the organization, bringing students to competitions and mentoring younger teachers, as well as students.”
She is national board-certified in career and technical education and is the president of the Mississippi Technology Educators Association this year. By being president, she is on the board of directors for the Mississippi TSA. She is the only board member to date to have been named a teacher of the year.
Hood is also on the board of judges to evaluate other districts at the statewide competitions.
“I’m pleased that every year I’ve been able to take more students to the competitions,” she said.
Hood taught engineering for 10 years at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center. She also taught math and science at East Amory Elementary School for seven years.
Last year, she was nominated as Star Teacher at Amory High School by Star Student Luke Flippo.