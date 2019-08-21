ABERDEEN – Action recently taken by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors to refinance bonds dealing with Monroe Regional Hospital will give residents of the 3rd and 4th supervisor districts savings on their taxes.
According to Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer, what was a five-mill tax levy has now been reduced to half a mill through the refinancing.
“We’ll have considerable savings to the 3rd and 4th district taxpayers,” he said. “There will be $45 in savings for someone with a $100,000 house without homestead exemption.”
Boozer said the levy is only specific to the 3rd and 4th supervisor districts as it is not a countywide tax levy.
Board attorney David Houston said during the July 19 board of supervisors meeting the bonds, which mature in 2026, will provide more than $300,000 worth of savings to the county through the life of the bonds.
The more than $2.1 million in bonds were purchased through broker dealer Duncan-Williams.