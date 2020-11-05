BETHLEHEM – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with two volunteer fire departments, were dispatched to a Nov. 3 standoff situation that ended with one subject charged with arson.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, his department received a call after 10 a.m. that Nathan Miller was threatening the owner of a mobile home he was staying in with a weapon.
After law enforcement arrived, the case escalated into a standoff situation. Miller barricaded himself inside the mobile home and said deputies would have to kill him.
“The guys did a good job of not letting him talk them into anything. He threatened the law several times and said, ‘When you do, I’m going to kill at least one of you.’ It worked out as good as it could have. Usually we have to come up with some way to force them out with either pepper gas or CS gas, but he smoked himself out by starting a fire,” Crook said.
He said Miller was destructive in his rage inside the mobile home while law enforcement was on the scene until he decided to set it on fire.
Crook said Smithville School Resource Officer Jason Hood was the second responder to arrive on the scene. He also applauded the Bethlehem and Splunge volunteer fire departments for assisting in the case and extinguishing the fire.
“Ronnie Sloan needs to be praised. He went from law enforcement to fireman. He started ripping hoses off the fire truck, went in that trailer and put the fire out – him and one other firefighter. Darwin Hathcock was on the fire truck, so Ronnie and another guy grabbed the hose and went to work on it,” Crook said.
Sloan spent 10 years serving on the Hatley Volunteer Fire Department.
“I joined the fire service because I wanted to be a servant to the community. I had to get out of it for a little while due to an injury and never got back in it. It was like riding a bicycle, and it all came back to me,” he said. “I love serving the community, and it was instinct to just grab the hose and put the fire out.”
He added Hathcock’s daughter, Hannah, assisted with equipment, adding it was a team effort.
The mobile home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
Miller fled from the mobile home through a window, and a foot pursuit pursued without injury. His bond was revoked in this case as he has several other pending felony charges.